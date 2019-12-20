AllHipHop
Login

Jay-Z Reveals His "Year End Picks 2019" Playlist Featuring Drake, DaBaby & More

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

Check out Hov's favorite rap and R&B songs of the year.

(AllHipHop News) Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter recently celebrated his 50th birthday. While Jay has now spent half a century on the planet, his age does not prevent him from staying aware of what's happening with the younger generation of Hip Hop.

The Roc Nation boss released his "Year End Picks 2019" playlist which featured songs by some of the hottest acts in music. Veterans like Drake, Kanye West, and J. Cole made the final list. Plus, newcomers like DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lil Tjay were among the rap legend's favorites.

A record by Jay's wife, Beyoncé, was among the 40 tracks as well. "Already" with Shatta Wale and Major Lazer off The Lion King: The Gift compilation was selected. The playlist also features "Almeda" by Bey's sister, Solange.

 

Comments
BREAKING: Tekashi69 Gets Prison Time In RICO Case
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
5
Last Reply· by
PointGuard_QB
PointGuard_QBThey will never learn..
R. Kelly Beamed Into Court To Plead Not Guilty To Getting Aaliyah A Fake I.D.
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Drosado
DrosadoStick a fork in him.
Lizzo & Tomi Lahren Clash Over Donald Trump Being Impeached
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Prosecutors Concerned About R. Kelly's Reading Issues & Demand Video Conference
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
112
Last Reply· by
Fifty
FiftyYeah, let's stop jailing rapists, child molesters, and murderers. Great idea!!!
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Trolls Saying "She Belongs To The Streets"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
22
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBU@Snowbunny: Babe you are certainly entitled to your opinion regardless of how ill-informed it may be, it is your right…
Rapper Boosie Robbed Of Jewelry In Georgia
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
8
Last Reply· by
sydon445
sydon445Mscaliforever.com
Nick Cannon Samples Old Racist Eminem Verse In New Diss Track
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
realest357
realest357nick is trying to hard...must be desperate for views
Mariah Carey Releases New "All I Want for Christmas Is You" Music Video
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Meek Mill Calls Out Record Labels For Offering "Slave Deals"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: A Breakdown Of Everyone Tekashi69 Helped Send To Prison
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
3
Last Reply· by
Charlie234
Charlie234He would be better off with the witness protection program. …