Jay-Z Reveals His "Year End Picks 2019" Playlist Featuring Drake, DaBaby & More

(AllHipHop News) Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter recently celebrated his 50th birthday. While Jay has now spent half a century on the planet, his age does not prevent him from staying aware of what's happening with the younger generation of Hip Hop.

The Roc Nation boss released his "Year End Picks 2019" playlist which featured songs by some of the hottest acts in music. Veterans like Drake, Kanye West, and J. Cole made the final list. Plus, newcomers like DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lil Tjay were among the rap legend's favorites.

A record by Jay's wife, Beyoncé, was among the 40 tracks as well. "Already" with Shatta Wale and Major Lazer off The Lion King: The Gift compilation was selected. The playlist also features "Almeda" by Bey's sister, Solange.