AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Jay-Z, Rihanna & More Celebs Call On The Justice Department To Reopen The DJ Henry Case

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The unarmed Black college football player was killed by a White police officer.

(AllHipHop News) According to multiple reports, a collective of celebrities have joined together to demand justice for Danroy "DJ" Henry. The African-American Pace University student was fatally shot by a Caucasian police officer in Mount Pleasant, New York in 2010. 

Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Pharrell Williams, Charlize Theron, Taraji P. Henson, Odell Beckham Jr., Michael K. Williams, Kerry Washington, Mary J. Blige, and Gabrielle Union were the signatories of a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice. They are calling on United States Attorney General William Barr to reopen the case.

On October 18, 2010, police were called to Finnegan’s Grill after customers at the establishment allegedly got into a fight. There are now a lot of discrepancies coming from witnesses at the scene about how the 20-year-old ended up dead because he was parked in a fire lane in front of the restaurant. 

Apparently, a police officer knocked on Henry's car window, and as he pulled the vehicle forward, police began yelling at him to stop. Pleasantville Officer Aaron Hess reportedly stepped in front of the car before getting on the hood. He then fired several shots through the windshield. DJ died while handcuffed on the pavement. 

Hess claimed he was propelled onto the hood of the car as Henry attempted to drive towards him. However, during a deposition for the civil suit filed by the Henry family against Pleasantville and Hess, Mount Pleasant Officer Ronald Beckley stated that Hess was "mounting" the vehicle. 

Beckley also admitted to shooting at Hess because he viewed him as the "aggressor." In 2015, the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York investigated the case and determined that the “evidence did not support charges." 

DJ's parents, Angella and Danroy Henry Sr., reached a $6 million settlement with Pleasantville in 2016. The family also settled a civil lawsuit that included an apology and a $250,000 donation to the DJ Henry Dream Fund youth-centered nonprofit organization. Plus, over 45,000 people have signed a Change.org petition that calls for Aaron Hess to be charged with the murder of DJ Henry.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'Empire' Actor Bryshere "Yazz" Gray Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

The Goodyear Police Department releases a statement and a mugshot.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Jada Pinkett Smith's Affair With August Alsina Sets A New Record

Jada's admission that she had an affair with the young bul set a record on Facebook!

AllHipHop Staff

Chance The Rapper Rejects Getting An "Endorsement" From Terry Crews

Twitter had a field day after Chano backed Kanye West being the next President of the United States.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

PointGuard_QB

Tekashi 6ix9ine Flees The Internet For His Safety

The rap star deactivated his Instagram account due to fears for his safety as he prepares to come off house arrest.

AllHipHop Staff

by

power_720

Future & Drake's "Life Is Good" Named Top Digital Single In RIAA's 2020 Mid-Year Report

Albums by Lil Baby and Lil Uzi Vert earned Platinum plaques.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

DaBaby Scores Three Songs In The Top 10 With "Rockstar," "Whats Poppin" & "For The Night"

The North Carolina native earns his fourth career Top Tenner.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Nick Cannon Fired By MTV For Incendiary Comments About Jewish

Nick Cannon has been speaking his truth, but those word have him out of one of his jobs.

illseed

YBN Cordae, Trae Tha Truth & More Detained By Police During Breonna Taylor Protest

Activists want the cops involved in the 26-year-old EMT's death to be held accountable in the court of law.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

T.I. Celebrates Tiny's Birthday With A Post About "Lifetime Entanglement"

The emcee/podcaster sent love and light to his queen.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Snoop Dogg & DMX To Face Off In 'Verzuz' Battle

"The battle of the dogs."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)