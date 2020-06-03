Jay-Z & Roc Nation Take Out Full-Page Newspaper Ads Dedicated To George Floyd

Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Rye, Tamika Mallory, Michael Eric Dyson, Eboni K. Williams, and more signed the message.

(AllHipHop News) Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter took another step to show support for the movement sparked by the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Jay and Roc Nation's Team ROC partnered with the families who lost children to police violence, activists, and attorneys to take out full-page ads in newspapers in dedication to the deceased African-American.

The ad quotes a speech made by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma, Alabama in 1965. The last line reads, "We're going to stand up amid anything they can muster up, letting the world know that we are determined to be free!"

After running in The New York Times, The Denver Post, The Chicago Tribune, The LA Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Austin American Statement, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday, Team Roc placed the ad in more papers on Wednesday.

Van Jones, Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Rye, Tamika Mallory, Michael Eric Dyson, Eboni K. Williams, attorney Ben Crump, attorney S. Lee Merritt, and other individuals also signed the ad. Organizations such as The Innocence Project, Terence Crutcher Foundation, and Sisters Of The Movement as well as the parents of Botham Jean, DJ Henry, and Antwon Rose II were listed as signatories as well.

Previously, Jay-Z released a personal statement calling on Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to prosecute all cops responsible for the murder of George Floyd. The billionaire Hip Hop mogul is a partner with the REFORM Alliance which also demanded justice for Floyd.