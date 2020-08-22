AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Jay-Z's Lawyers Say Politically Charged Billboard Calling For Arrest Of Murderous Cop Denied

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Jay-Z And Team Roc Consider Legal Action After Politically Charged Billboard Ad In Wisconsin Denied

(AllHipHop News) Alvin Cole was 17-year-old, a mere teenager, when a Wauwatosa cop fatally shot him in February 2020.

Officer Joseph Mensah, the man who says that he acted in self-defense, also killed two other Black men, Antonio Gonzalez in 2015, and Jay Anderson Jr. in 2016.

Officer Mensah, a Black man, is currently being investigated for Cole’s February shooting by the Milwaukee County DA’s office.

The police-involved killings have sparked the current hashtag movement, #Justice4TheeThree, to direct more attention toward the unique circumstances surrounding their death.

Another attempt to draw awareness to the murders was made by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

The social justice component of the radically successful Roc Nation empire, Team Roc, presented two proposals to the Wisconsin based firm, Lamar Advertising Co. to have call-out billboards calling for Mensah's immediate arrest.

One of the billboards would have said, “Justice for Alvin Cole, Jay Anderson, Antonio Gonzales. They did not deserve to die. Officer Mensah must be held accountable.”

Both were rejected.

Team ROC’s legal team says that this is "outright censorship."

The attorney on the case stated, “Frankly, for a company that purports to want to protect people's First Amendment rights, this really struck us as censorship on what is a hot-button topic."

The Lamar Advertising Co. spokesperson said via email, "The billboard copy from Team Roc was vetted through our usual copy acceptance process and rejected on the basis that we do not post copy concerning potential crimes unless there has been a judicial determination of guilt."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

21 Savage Presents His 5th Annual “Issa Back 2 School Drive”

Check out pics and footage from the student giveaway/voter registration event in Atlanta.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

$RoyalAlkebulan

Cardi B's Label Bosses Almost Scrapped Hit Song With Megan Thee Stallion

One of the biggest hits of the year was almost scrapped due to the explicit lyrics on the song.

AllHipHop Staff

50 Cent Says "Angry Black Women" Quote Taken Out Of Context

50 Cent has explained some controversial comments he made about black women during an interview with Lil Wayne.

AllHipHop Staff

Doja Cat Announces New Song Titled "N.A.S." After Nas Dissed Her On "Ultra Black"

Who could have predicted 2020 would include a brewing beef between Nas and Doja Cat?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed

Protoje Talks Tapping Wiz Khalifa For Cannabis-Centered Single "A Vibe"

The Reggae artist is ready to release his fifth studio album.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ariezblog

50 Cent Loses "In Da Club" Battle With Rick Ross

Rick Ross won a legal battle against his nemesis 50 Cent, who sued the Boss for rapping over "In Da Club."

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

ariezblog

Jay-Z and Pharrell Drop "Entrepreneur," Featuring A Bevy Of Businesses

Check out the latest from Jay-Z and The Neptunes!

illseed

by

$MKingpin

Tekashi 6ix9ine Trolls Megan Thee Stallion As "Snitching" Debate Rages

Trolls are coming at Megan Thee Stallion and questioning her credibility after she named Tory Lanez as the person who shot her!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Kanye West Loses Chance To Be On The Ballot In Ohio

Rap star Kanye West will not be on the ballot this November in Ohio.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Mulatto Declares Herself 'Queen Of Da Souf' With New Project Featuring Gucci Mane, City Girls, 21 Savage & More

Plus, 'The Rap Game' winner gets a shoutout from fellow ATL representative Lil Baby.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Honor