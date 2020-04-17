AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Reportedly Furloughs Employees And Initiates Staff Pay Cuts

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

All of the company’s departments and the Tidal streaming service were said to be affected by the personnel reduction.

(AllHipHop News) The ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic is impacting nearly every industry in the country. Over 22 million Americans - approximately 13% of the US workforce - have filed for unemployment benefits in the last four months. 

The entertainment business has been immeasurably hit by the economic downturn caused by social distancing and self-quarantining to prevent COVID-19 contact. According to Variety, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter’s Roc Nation is one of the firms that was forced to implement multiple furloughs and 10%-20% pay cuts as a result.

Reportedly, at least half of the company’s staff, mostly lower-level employees, were involved in the financial cutbacks. The record label and management agency made the cost-saving moves as nationwide “stay at home” orders halted music touring and sports events, two of Roc Nation’s key sources of revenue.

The label section of Roc Nation is home to Jay-Z, Rihanna, J. Cole, Jay Electronica, The Lox, Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Rapsody, Vic Mensa, and others. The management wing includes acts such as Alicia Keys, Benny The Butcher, Big Sean, Fabolous, Lil Uzi Vert, Mariah Carey, Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, Westside Gunn, and Yo Gotti.

Angie Martinez, Cipha Sounds, and Van Jones are also represented by Roc Nation. As far as athletes, the Roc Nation Sports roster consists of CC Sabathia, Dez Bryant, Eric Bailly, Jalen Rose, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kyrie Irving, Mosaad Al-Dossary, Robinson Cano, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Victor Cruz, and more.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation has made several donations to various relief efforts. The billionaire Hip Hop mogul joined with musician/entrepreneur Rihanna and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to create a $6 Million coronavirus-relief fund. He also partnered with Meek Mill and the REFORM Alliance to offer 100,000 surgical masks to healthcare workers, inmates, and correctional officers in US prisons.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly Files Emergency Motion Begging For Freedom After Denial

R. Kelly just appealed a judge's ruling last week, which ordered the singer to remain locked up inside of a jail in Chicago as he awaits RICO charges for running a vast sex enterprise.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Froshloaded

Megan Thee Stallion Wins A Legal Victory Against Carl Crawford's 1501 Label

A Texas judge sides with the Roc Nation-backed rapstress.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

$MKingpin

Colin Kaepernick Announces $100,000 Donation To Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Relief Fund

The award-winning activist is once again putting his own money up to help others.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kanye West Says He's Voting For Trump In 2020

This is the first time Kanye West is voting, but he's voting for Trump.

illseed

by

BossUp2182

Drake Auctioning Off A Piece Of His Fabulous Life In The #AllInChallenge

The #AllInChallenge recruits influencers and stars to donate amazing- once in a life time experiences to raise money for food insecurity.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Young Thug Is Giving Away $5,000 In Cash With New To Celebrate His Mixtape "Barter 6"

Young Thug just launched a contest asking his fans to make him some artwork and the lucky winner will land a cash prize.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Big Sean Breaks Down His Reasoning For Releasing 'Detroit 2' During COVID-19 Pandemic

Music streaming numbers began to drop once the coronavirus started spreading in the US.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Mike56

Offset Heading To Court Over Child Support Payments

The mother of one of Offset's kids says that she is struggling to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic, so she's hitting the rapper up for more child support.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Police Warn U.K. Rapper Dappy Over Fishing Trip During Lockdown

Grime rapper Dappy caught the attention of the cops - just for taking a fishing trip, in the middle of a pandemic.

AllHipHop Staff

Rihanna And Jay-Z Put Up More Cash To Help Africa And The Caribbean Fight Coronavirus

Jigga and RiRi continue to put money from their vast fortunes to work for the good of the whole world.

AllHipHop Staff