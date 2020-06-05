Jay-Z Sends Private Jet For Ahmaud Arbery Lawyers

Jay-Z put some of his money to good use by getting a jet for the lawyers of Ahmaud Arbery, who shot and killed while jogging.

(AllHipHop News) The lawyers for slain black jogger Ahmaud Arbery have saluted Jay-Z for helping them seek justice, revealing he chartered a private jet for them so they could attend a court hearing in Brunswick, Georgia.

S. Lee Merritt took to Instagram on Thursday to confirm the rap mogul and entrepreneur had covered the costs of getting himself and a colleague to court.

"When you absolutely have to be in Court to stand with your client and righteous protestors for justice... Jay Z sends his private jet," he wrote under an Instagram snap of himself outside the plane.

"Court hearing in Brunswick, Georgia this morning. No flights to take us there last night. @leemerrittesq and I spent hours trying to find flights or cars. At 1am we started losing hope till we got a call from Jay Z’s people at Roc Nation who chartered a flight for us to attend this hearing with the family of Ahmaud Arbery," civil rights attorney Blerim Elmazi added.

Arbery, 25, was shot and killed on 23 February while jogging in Glynn County, Georgia after being pursued and confronted by two white, armed locals in a pick-up truck.

Three men were arrested in connection with the murder after video of the shooting surfaced online.