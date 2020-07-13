Jay-Z Spends Millions & Pledges Support For BLM In Ads For Black Businesses

Jay is advocating for African-American entrepreneurs all around the world with a series of newspaper advertisements.

(AllHipHop News) Jay-Z has purchased full-page newspaper ads across the United States to promote black businesses.

The Hip-Hop mogul purchased ads in publications like The New York Times, The Chicago Tribune, The Los Angeles Times and The Denver Post, for a variety of restaurants, clothing stores, and law firms owned by African-Americans.

Affirming his support for the Black Lives Matter movement for racial justice, Jay-Z announced he and executives at his Roc Nation media firm will do everything in their power to assist local business owners.

“Historically, Black people have been murdered for owning, thriving and being successful," Roc Nation leaders said in a statement. "To that, we say never again. Roc Nation is committed to supporting Black entrepreneurs, their dreams, and companies. We challenge everyone to do the same."

The news comes after Jay-Z penned an open letter to police officials in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel earlier this month, calling for the criminal prosecution of officer Joseph Mensah, who allegedly shot and killed three men - Alvin Cole, Antonio Gonzales, and Jay Anderson - while on duty.