AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Jay-Z Spends Millions & Pledges Support For BLM In Ads For Black Businesses

AllHipHop Staff

Jay is advocating for African-American entrepreneurs all around the world with a series of newspaper advertisements.

(AllHipHop News) Jay-Z has purchased full-page newspaper ads across the United States to promote black businesses.

The Hip-Hop mogul purchased ads in publications like The New York Times, The Chicago Tribune, The Los Angeles Times and The Denver Post, for a variety of restaurants, clothing stores, and law firms owned by African-Americans.

Affirming his support for the Black Lives Matter movement for racial justice, Jay-Z announced he and executives at his Roc Nation media firm will do everything in their power to assist local business owners.

“Historically, Black people have been murdered for owning, thriving and being successful," Roc Nation leaders said in a statement. "To that, we say never again. Roc Nation is committed to supporting Black entrepreneurs, their dreams, and companies. We challenge everyone to do the same."

The news comes after Jay-Z penned an open letter to police officials in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel earlier this month, calling for the criminal prosecution of officer Joseph Mensah, who allegedly shot and killed three men - Alvin Cole, Antonio Gonzales, and Jay Anderson - while on duty. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jada Pinkett Admits To Affair With August Alsina

The internet is going wild after Jada Pinkett Smith admitted to an affair with R&B singer August Alsina.

AllHipHop Staff

by

12youandme

YG Honors Colin Kaepernick In "Swag" Music Video

Snoop Dogg and Tyga make cameos in the clip.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Police Confirm Social Media Posts Led Killers To Pop Smoke

Police reveal the dubious plot that led to Pop Smoke's death in Los Angeles.

AllHipHop Staff

Juice WRLD's 'Legends Never Die' Album Projected To Have Huge Sales Week

The project already broke Spotify's first-day debut record for 2020 with 74.6 million streams.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Country Singer Jimmie Allen's Run-In With Nelly Led To New Music

Jimmie Allen's new EP Betty James features collaborations with some of the biggest artists in the music business, including rap star Nelly.

Nolan Strong

Jada Pinkett Smith's Affair With August Alsina Sets A New Record

Jada's admission that she had an affair with the young bul set a record on Facebook!

AllHipHop Staff

Kanye West Honors His Late Mother With "Donda" Song

Kim Kardashian West also pays tribute to Donda West.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Arilss_

Stormzy Now Has $25 Million To Fight Racism In The U.K.

The BBC star has decided to match Stormzy's amazing $12.5 million pledge to fight racism.

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B Regrets Using Asian Slur To Describe Her Sister Hennessy Carolina

The rap star apologized with another explicit post.

AllHipHop Staff

Kid Cudi Talks 'Kids See Ghosts' Animated Series & ‘We Are Who We Are’ HBO Series

Cudder is headed back to the small screen for several forthcoming projects.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)