Jay-Z Uses Ace Of Spades Champagne To Take The Shine Away From Moet At Golden Globes

AllHipHop Staff
by

Jay-Z played out Moet by bringing his own bottle of Ace of Spades to the Golden Globes.

(AllHipHop News) Beyonce and Jay-Z arrived fashionably late to the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday and bizarrely walked in with their own bottles of champagne.

The couple showed up at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles almost an hour into the ceremony, when Kate McKinnon was introduced on stage to present Ellen DeGeneres the Carol Burnett Award.

The singer and rapper stood in the aisle during the introduction and took their seats before DeGeneres walked onstage.

They were accompanied by their longtime bodyguard Julius, who was carrying two bottles of Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Brut Gold Champagne despite the ceremony being sponsored by Moet and Chandon.

Jay has had a longheld stake in Armand de Brignac since the mid-2000s.

It’s been more than a decade since Beyonce last attended the Golden Globe Awards after she was first nominated in 2006 for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role in "Dreamgirls," as well as Best Original Song for "Listen" from the film.

She was also up for Best Original Song two years later for "Once in a Lifetime" from Cadillac Records, however the star lost out on all occasions.

At the 2020 ceremony, Beyonce was once again nominated for the Best Original Song prize for "Spirit" from Disney’s "The Lion King," but lost out to "(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again" from Elton John’s musical biopic "Rocketman."

