Jay-Z, Yo Gotti, And Roc Nation Take On Mississippi Prisons For Inmates

Jay-Z and Roc Nation are far from finished in their battle with the Mississippi Department Of Corrections over the terrible conditions inside of their prisons.

(AllHipHop News) Jay-Z, Yo Gotti, and Roc Nation are all about that action.

The rap stars have filed a class-action lawsuit against the MS Department of Corrections over its horrendous treatment of the inmates.

The rappers are targeting Commissioner Nathan Burl Cain and the prison's healthcare provider, Centurion for running a "medieval" style prison.

The new class-action lawsuit represents 227 inmates at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

The lawsuit claims the prison is a disaster. The rapper's claim the facility is understaffed, filthy, and violent.

For the past year, the rap bosses have been accusing the MS Department of Corrections of failing "to meet even the most basic human rights" over the filthy conditions at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

In January and February of 2020 Roc Nation lent their support to a pair of civil lawsuits filed by 150 inmates against the MS Department of Corrections.

There have been nine inmate deaths in Parchman as a result of suicides, homicides, and miscellaneous cases.

Statewide, there have been at least eighteen deaths throughout the Mississippi prison system.