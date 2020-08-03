Jay-Z & Yo Gotti Pressure Healthcare Provider To Terminate Relationship With Parchman Prison

Centene is accused of doing a poor job protecting people from COVID-19 and properly treating other health concerns.

(AllHipHop News) For months, Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter and Mario "Yo Gotti" Mims have been bringing attention to the inhumane conditions at Parchman Farm prison. The Roc Nation-affiliated rappers backed a lawsuit filed by over 200 incarcerated individuals in Mississippi correctional facilities.

Jay-Z and Yo Gotti's public pressure played a role in Centene terminating its multimillion-dollar partnership with Parchman and the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Critics hold the healthcare provider partially responsible for the 53 deaths inside Mississippi prisons - 25 at Parchman - since December 2019.

"We hope that Centene’s decision to end its relationship with the Mississippi Department of Corrections sends a clear message to Governor Tate Reeves – it’s time to invest in the health and well-being of the people in your prisons," states Marcy Croft, Team ROC attorney.

Croft continues, "There is no excuse for the 53 deaths across the Mississippi prison system over the past several months, many of which were preventable. We will not stop until the incarcerated receive consistent and competent medical care, especially now with the COVID-19 crisis. This must be a priority.”

Lawyers and medical experts supported by Team Roc, the philanthropic arm of Roc Nation, uncovered the abhorrent situation inside Parchman. Photographs and firsthand accounts revealed men in the penitentiary were subject to undercooked or spoiled food, foul-smelling water, dilapidated restrooms, flooded floors, exposed wires, corrupt officers, and insufficient medical care.