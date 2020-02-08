JayDaYoungan Arrested and Charged for Assaulting Pregnant Woman

(AllHipHop News) According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable, 22-year-old rapper JayDaYoungan has been arrested and charged with assaulting a pregnant woman.

The pregnant woman is rumored to be the rapper’s girlfriend.

The Louisiana rapper, born Javorius Scott, was arrested on Thursday by Texas police on a family domestic warrant.

He was found hiding in an attic during the time of his arrest. $24,000 in cash, oxycodone, promethazine, marijuana, and several firearms were also seized from the home during his arrest.

He is facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

The Miami Herald reports that JayDaYoungan’s bond was set at $20,000 and was later released on $2,500 bail. He is reportedly scheduled to appear in court on Monday, February 10th.

JayDaYoungan is currently on the road for his Big 23 Tour with rapper Yungeen Ace.

This isn't the first time the rapper has run into trouble with the law.

Last May, JayDaYoungan was scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud Miami but was arrested that morning for drug possession. 20 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and oxycodone were recovered from a car he was riding in.

He was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and released the next day on $2,500 bail.