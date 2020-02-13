AllHipHop
Login

Jeannie Mai Addresses She & Jeezy Getting Trolled Over The Coronavirus

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The Asian-American talk show host says she's dealing with xenophobic comments.

(AllHipHop News) News of the Coronavirus spreading in China has many people concerned about a possible global outbreak. However, some social media users are turning the hysteria over the infectious disease also known as COVID-19 into content for jokes.

Television personality Jeannie Mai was apparently the target of negative Coronavirus comments. On The Real, Mai addressed how she and her boyfriend Jeezy were allegedly assailed by trolls because she is Asian-American.

"When Jeezy and I were in Fashion Week just recently and there were pictures posted, I saw in the comments on other blogs a couple of times like, 'Don't be catching that Corona, Jeezy,'" said Mai. "And that's so hurtful because there are people actually dying from this."

She added, "I also heard that there are schools considering quarantining Asian kids because they just want to keep it safe. We know that misinformation coupled with fear leads to xenophobia. Xenophobia is a deep-rooted fear against foreigners. We just got to do better. Educate yourself so that you don't give life to fear."

Comments
Tupac Is Alive And Being Hidden By Native Americans According To New Movie
Kershaw St. Jawnson
Kershaw St. Jawnson
3
Last Reply· by
Nawfside
NawfsideSo what took so long for your azz to release this??? Lying Mofo..
EXCLUSIVE: Damon Dash Wins Victory In Nasty Battle With Lawyer Over Movie
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
2
Last Reply· by
shawnkemp
shawnkempThank you for every other informative site. Where else may just I am getting that type of information written in such a…
Royce Da 5'9" Talks Overcoming Alcoholism & Infidelity
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Nicki Minaj On Not Collaborating With Kendrick Lamar Yet: He Don't Wanna Get Washed
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
6
Last Reply· by
DhafoElectronica5800
DhafoElectronica5800She delusional.....
Colin Kaepernick Set To Release A Memoir Covering His Political Evolution
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
KINGMufasa
KINGMufasaim so sick of seeing this con man. he got so many of yall dumb ass sheep fooled it almost laughable.
Angela Yee Confirms Jay-Z Appears On Much Of Jay Electronica's Album & Gives Details About The Release
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinI'm ready for this like a lot of other REAL Hip Hop fans are!!!
EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly Gets Another Shot At Bail
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
6
Last Reply· by
Ladyoflzur3
Ladyoflzur3What about his marriage to 15 year old Aaliyah when he was 27? Or Ms Landfair who was 14 when he made a sex tape and…
NY Knicks Hire Hip-Hop Brand Builder Steve Stoute To Bring Some Shine Back To Franchise
Kershaw St. Jawnson
Kershaw St. Jawnson
2
Last Reply· by
hiphopza
hiphopzaThis news is really interesting https://hiphopza.com/kabza-de-small-dj-maphorisa-emcimbini-ft-samthing-soweto/
Lil Wayne Crushes Elvis Presley's Chart Record
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
hiphopza
hiphopzaWeezy Fucking Baby!!! https://hiphopza.com/prince-kaybee-uwrongo-ft-black-motion-shimza-ami-faku/
Tekashi 6ix9ine's Barclays Shooter Gets Over 7 Years In Prison
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15Eeeew... https://bit.ly/2HkdHWI