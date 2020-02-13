Jeannie Mai Addresses She & Jeezy Getting Trolled Over The Coronavirus

(AllHipHop News) News of the Coronavirus spreading in China has many people concerned about a possible global outbreak. However, some social media users are turning the hysteria over the infectious disease also known as COVID-19 into content for jokes.

Television personality Jeannie Mai was apparently the target of negative Coronavirus comments. On The Real, Mai addressed how she and her boyfriend Jeezy were allegedly assailed by trolls because she is Asian-American.

"When Jeezy and I were in Fashion Week just recently and there were pictures posted, I saw in the comments on other blogs a couple of times like, 'Don't be catching that Corona, Jeezy,'" said Mai. "And that's so hurtful because there are people actually dying from this."

She added, "I also heard that there are schools considering quarantining Asian kids because they just want to keep it safe. We know that misinformation coupled with fear leads to xenophobia. Xenophobia is a deep-rooted fear against foreigners. We just got to do better. Educate yourself so that you don't give life to fear."