Jeddah World Fest Featuring Janet Jackson, Future, Tyga & More To Air On AXS TV

Saudia Arabia hosted the kingdom’s first-ever global live music festival.

(AllHipHop News) It appears the coronavirus pandemic will cause people to undertake social distancing for the near future. While at home, viewers can entertain themselves this weekend by watching performances from last year's Jeddah World Fest.

AXS TV is scheduled to broadcast the star-studded concert on Sunday, April 5 at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT. The event was filmed live at Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah International Stadium on July 18, 2019.

Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer Janet Jackson ran through classic records such as "All For You” and “Rhythm Nation." The lineup also included southern rhymer Future and West Coast rapper Tyga. Former One Direction member Liam Payne and EDM deejay Steve Aoki hit the stage as well.

“Jeddah World Fest was a truly historic occasion in more ways than one,” said Anthony Cicione, General Manager of AXS TV. “The evening puts the spotlight on some of the biggest names in music, coming together to entertain a sold-out crowd with powerhouse sets featuring their most enduring hits."

Cicione adds, "This is a must-see event for dedicated music aficionados, and AXS TV is proud to give viewers the best seat in the house as we bring this incredible special to the U.S. for the first time ever."

There were complaints about American artists choosing to perform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Muslim nation has faced criticism from international organizations over gender segregation, LGBT discrimination, lack of political freedom, and other human rights violations.

Nicki Minaj pulled out of the Jeddah World Fest in 2019. The NYC-bred emcee said she decided to skip the gig after "better educating" herself on the issues. The Human Rights Foundation praised Minaj for withdrawing from the concert.