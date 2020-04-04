Jeezy Calls Out Trump For Being Ego Driven In Crisis

Jeezy appeared on MSNBC to talk about his EP, COVID-19, and Trump.

(AllHipHop News) Jeezy made an appearance on MSNBC with Ari Melber where he discussed his decision to release new music during COVID-19.

The rapper dropped his EP Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision on March 27.

He told Melber, “Motivation is key, inspiration is a must at times like this and music has done that for a lot of people.”

Jeezy then shared that he’s been lending a helping hand and giving back to those in need. He revealed that he has been delivering meals to nursing homes and those unable to leave their homes.

The Atlanta rapper also had some words for Donald Trump, in regards to his response to the pandemic in the United States.

He first praised Barack Obama for his efforts as a leader and then stated about Trump: “For me, I’ve seen those type of people in my life, Trump is, he’s one of a kind.”

Jeezy continued, “It takes a different type of leader to make things about him and I just feel like a lot of times you see it’s ego.”

Jeezy recently posted a TikTok video this past week, dancing along to his song “Poppin’,” which appears on Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision.

The rapper can be seen in the TokTok wearing a face mask and dancing to the single in a grocery store.

Watch Jeezy’s interview on MSNBC down below.