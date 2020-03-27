Jeezy Drops Surprise Project 'Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision'

The Snowman is back with production by Shawty Redd.

(AllHipHop News) March 27 was filled with new music from PartyNextDoor, Slim Thug, Dua Lipa, Jessie Reyez, and more. Atlanta rap veteran Jeezy jumped into the mix as well with a surprise project.

The 42-year-old southerner announced Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision just hours before it arrived on DSPs. He also uploaded a trailer for the EP to his social media pages. Jeezy tweeted, "You asked.. we answered #Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision #Sno x #ShawtyRedd 3.27.20 MIDNIGHT!! Available on ALL Platforms!"

Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision arrived on Friday morning. It contains seven new tracks. The entire project was produced by fellow Atlanta native Shawty Redd.

The two creators worked together on albums such as Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101, Thug Motivation 102: The Inspiration, and The Recession. Jeezy's Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision is his first body of work since 2019's TM104: The Legend of the Snowman.