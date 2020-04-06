Jeezy Gets Engaged To Jeannie Mai Of "The Real"

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are about to get married!

(AllHipHop News) Jeannie Mai and Jeezy went and got engaged in a quarantine. The pair have confirmed Jeezy "put a ring on it" in late March as the international pandemic swept the globe.

“Jeannie and Jay were set for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn’t know is that Jay was planning to propose,” a source told People magazine. “quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor.”

The pair made their love for each other official in September of last year, but the "digital streets" started talking well before that, around January of 2019.

Jeannie was married to Freddy Harteis for 10 years of marriage before it dissolved into divorce in 2017.

Jeezy has kept his feet rooted in the culture.

The 42-year-old Georgia native released Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision late last month.