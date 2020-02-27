AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Jermaine Dupri Addresses Rumors Usher's "Confession Part III" Is About Having An STD

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

JD confirms Ush flipped the script on the record.

(AllHipHop News) After a clip of Usher performing his upcoming new song "Confession Part III" went viral, the Internet was quick to pounce on the running rumors that the singer is living with herpes. Usher's longtime musical partner Jermaine Dupri stepped up to quell the gossip.

"I see y’all trippin... CONFESSIONS PART 3 is from a females perspective," tweeted Dupri. "The song is about a girl cheatin’ on him and gettin’ pregnant by another man. She is then being stuck with the decision to keep or abort it. Now that he knows, Should he stay or Leave???"

The latest edition of Usher's "Confessions" includes him singing, "Remember that time I was sitting up sick, couldn’t sleep in the middle of the night? You said, 'Bae, let me take you to the ER.' I said, ‘Nah, Imma be alright.' Well, the next day I found out from f*cking around that the sickness I had was life. And I was fixed with the decision to keep it, knowing I had to get rid of it, rid of it, live with it."

Many social media users suspected those lyrics were being presented from Usher's point of view and assumed it was confirmation that he had an incurable sexually transmitted disease. The 41-year-old star is likely to go into more detail about the song's story on a new full-length project. JD and Ush have reportedly been working on a sequel to 2004's Diamond-certified Confessions album. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

YG Aiming To Consolidate West Coast Hip-Hop With Epic 4HUNNID Deal

YG just made a power move with his 4HUNNID imprint, which will be distributed by Epic Records.

AllHipHop Staff

by

lesialis2

DaBaby Settles Extortion Lawsuit With Video Vixen

DaBaby and his label South Coast Music Group have decided to settle a lawsuit with a video model over claims she was trying to extort the famous rapper out of some money.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

lesialis2

Jussie Smollett Plans To "Fight Or Die" Over New Fake Hate Crime Charges

Jussie Smollett has once-again proclaimed his innocence after he was charged with six new felonies for allegedly staging a hate crime against himself.

AllHipHop Staff

Bernie Sanders Taps Public Enemy For Los Angeles Rally

The legendary rap group will perform at the event two days before a big election.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Does 50 Cent Have Baby Fever?

Chris Brown's lovely family is an inspiration to 50 Cent, who hopes to have a daughter soon.

AllHipHop Staff

by

lesialis2

XXXTentacion's Mom's Stalker Busted With An Ax And Gloves

XXXTentacion's mom is being targeted by a stalker who threw a brick through her a window in her house and vandalized her car.

AllHipHop Staff

by

lesialis2

Post Malone Honors Mac Miller In Pittsburgh

Post Malone wore a custom T-shirt to celebrate late Mac Miller during a stop in the late rap star's hometown of Pittsburgh earlier this week.

AllHipHop Staff

by

lesialis2

Snoop Dogg Threatened Gayle King To Protect Kobe Bryant's Family

Snoop Dogg' got deep during his interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on her hit show "Red Table Talk."

AllHipHop Staff

by

lesialis2

G-Eazy And Jamie Foxx Jam Onstage For Surprise Performances

G-Eazy and Jamie Foxx surprised everyone with their impromptu performances at a Los Angeles night club.

AllHipHop Staff

50 Cent's 'Get Rich Or Die Tryin' Album Reaches 9-Time Platinum Status

The G-Unit general just collected more plaques.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

PointGuard_QB