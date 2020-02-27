Jermaine Dupri Addresses Rumors Usher's "Confession Part III" Is About Having An STD

JD confirms Ush flipped the script on the record.

(AllHipHop News) After a clip of Usher performing his upcoming new song "Confession Part III" went viral, the Internet was quick to pounce on the running rumors that the singer is living with herpes. Usher's longtime musical partner Jermaine Dupri stepped up to quell the gossip.

"I see y’all trippin... CONFESSIONS PART 3 is from a females perspective," tweeted Dupri. "The song is about a girl cheatin’ on him and gettin’ pregnant by another man. She is then being stuck with the decision to keep or abort it. Now that he knows, Should he stay or Leave???"

The latest edition of Usher's "Confessions" includes him singing, "Remember that time I was sitting up sick, couldn’t sleep in the middle of the night? You said, 'Bae, let me take you to the ER.' I said, ‘Nah, Imma be alright.' Well, the next day I found out from f*cking around that the sickness I had was life. And I was fixed with the decision to keep it, knowing I had to get rid of it, rid of it, live with it."

Many social media users suspected those lyrics were being presented from Usher's point of view and assumed it was confirmation that he had an incurable sexually transmitted disease. The 41-year-old star is likely to go into more detail about the song's story on a new full-length project. JD and Ush have reportedly been working on a sequel to 2004's Diamond-certified Confessions album.