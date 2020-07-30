Jermaine Dupri Posts Misleading Hot 100 Chart Stats For Bow Wow's Career

The So So Def label founder asks, "What we talking bout???????"

(AllHipHop News) As the Verzuz series showcases legendary acts playing memorable songs, fans continue to fantasy book their own matchups. Shad "Bow Wow" Moss is one name that is brought up a lot on social media.

Bow Wow claims he is not interested in joining other past participants like T-Pain, Lil Jon, RZA, DJ Premier, Teddy Riley, Babyface, Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, Nelly, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg, and DMX. He particularly pushed back on possibly battling Soulja Boy.

"I come from an era where.. if you a legend .. you a legend. No need to remind folks. I'm only 33 I got more work to do. A Verzuz for me right now makes no sense," tweeted Bow Wow.

The "Bounce with Me" performer added, "How Soulja makes fun turnt music. I make R & B Hip Hop music for the ladies. How is that a good match up? You gone crank that one minute then the next cry over an ex. That's an emotional roller coaster."

While his followers tried to pressure him to signup for the hits-for-hits presentation, Bow Wow also faced detractors that believed he did not have the 20 songs needed for a full Verzuz session. His So So Def mentor, Jermaine Dupri, jumped in the online conversation to backup his longtime friend.

JD posted a screenshot on Instagram that appeared to display Bow Wow's chart success on Billboard's Hot 100. However, the IG image shows Bow Wow having seven #1 songs and eleven Top 10 songs which does not accurately reflect the Columbus-born entertainer's history on that particular chart.

According to Billboard's official website, Bow Wow does not have seven Number Ones on the Hot 100. Plus, he only has six Top 10 records in that chart category, not eleven. It looks as if Dupri's Instagram post was actually showing Bow Wow's history on the Hot Rap Songs chart.

The weekly all-genre Hot 100 chart is the industry standard for determining the most popular songs in the country at the time. Billboard's Hot Rap Songs chart lists the most popular Hip Hop/rap songs that week.

-

-