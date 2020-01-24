Jessie Reyez On Writing "Love In The Dark" Single

(AllHipHop News) Jessie Reyez announced her forthcoming debut studio album Before Love Came To Kill Us will arrive on March 27. As a precursor to the LP, the Colombian-Canadian singer-songwriter dropped a new record and video titled "Love In The Dark."

"I wrote this during a really sad time in my life, I remember crying. I hope people understand how vulnerable it is," states Reyez about her latest single.

Before Love Came To Kill Us Cover Art

Mad Ruk Entertainment's Se Oh directed the visuals for "Love In The Dark" which feature Jessie submerged in purple-tinted water under a purple-starred sky. The Before I Love Came To Kill Us track follows Reyez's collaborations with Eminem, 6LACK, Kehlani, Normani, Daniel Caesar, and more.

The Toronto-born Juno Award winner released the Kiddo EP in 2017. She received a Best Urban Contemporary Album Grammy nomination for 2018's Being Human in Public EP. Jessie Reyez is also scheduled to perform at the 2020 Coachella Festival.