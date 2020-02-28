Jhené Aiko Links Up With Future & Miguel For "Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)" Music Video

Check out the new visuals from the California-bred songstress.

(AllHipHop News) Three of the most popular contemporary crooners joined forces for a new record. Jhené Aiko recruited Future and Miguel as guest features on her "Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)" single.

The song will appear on the forthcoming studio album Chilombo. Before that LP arrives on March 6, Jhené, Future, and Miguel linked up for the "Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)" music video.

"I hope she don't think that I think that she some kinda hoe. I don't care, that just lets me know that she knows what she wants, yeah. Baby, I won't judge," sings Miguel in the chorus. Future adds a few "freak" ad-libs to the hook as well.

Over the last year, Aiko released the songs "Triggered (Freestyle)," "None of Your Concern" featuring Big Sean, and "P*$$Y Fairy (OTW)." Chilombo will also include contributions from H.E.R., Ab-Soul, Nas, John Legend, and Ty Dolla $ign.

Jhené Aiko's previous studio album was 2017's Trip. That project debuted at #5 on the Billboard 200 chart with 32,000 first-week units. The RIAA eventually awarded Trip with a Gold certification.