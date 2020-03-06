Jhené Aiko Releases 'Chilombo' Album Featuring Nas, John Legend & More

Listen to the R&B singer-songwriter's latest body of work.

(AllHipHop News) At this moment, Chilombo is the #1 trending topic on Twitter in the United States. Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo's third studio album arrived overnight and quickly took over a lot of social media users' timeline.

The 20-track LP includes guest features from H.E.R., Future, Miguel, Ab-Soul, Nas, John Legend, and Ty Dolla $ign. Plus, Aiko's on-again/off-again boyfriend Big Sean appears on the previously released "None Of Your Concern."

"I'm tired, but I'm fired up," tweeted Aiko not long after midnight on Friday. The Def Jam recording artist later added, "Overwhelmed w/ LOVE thank you for listening."



Chilombo hits DSPs three years after 2017's Trip. That album debuted at #5 on the Billboard 200 chart by collecting 32,000 first-week units. It went on to be certified Gold by the RIAA.