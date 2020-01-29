Jhené Aiko Reveals When To Expect The Release Of Her 'Chilombo' Album

(AllHipHop News) It has been over two years since Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo dropped her sophomore studio album Trip. Since that time, she did gift her fans with songs such as "Triggered (Freestyle)" and "None of Your Concern" with Big Sean.

Aiko also let loose a record titled "P*$$Y Fairy (OTW)" this year. On Tuesday, the songstress published a music video for the track on YouTube. The visuals took inspiration from the 1990s-era VH1 series Pop Up Video.

Various facts about the clip, the song, and the Def Jam recording artist were displayed throughout the "P*$$Y Fairy (OTW)" vid. Near the end of the MV, a message on the screen reads: "Jhené's 3rd album 'Chilombo' comes out in February 2020."

2017's Trip debuted at #5 on the Billboard 200 chart with 32,000 units. The project has been certified Gold by the RIAA. It hosted the songs "While We're Young," "Moments" featuring Big Sean, "Sativa" featuring Swae Lee, "Never Call Me" featuring Kurupt, and "Hello Ego" featuring Chris Brown.