Jhene Aiko Lands the Best Opening Sales Of Her Career With "Chilombo"

Jhene Aiko lands big with her third studio album.

(AllHipHop News) Jhene Aiko released her third studio album Chilombo on March 6.

Chilombo is the follow-up to her album Trip, which was released in 2017.

According to chart data, Jhene’s album has debuted at No. 2, moving 153,000 units, making it the best opening week numbers of the singer’s career.

The album that kept Aiko from #1 was Lil Uzi Vert's album Eternal Atake, which moved 311,000 units.

Jhene Aiko’s 20 track project includes guest appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, Ab-Soul, H.E.R., Big Sean, John Legend, Dr. Chill, Nas, and Miguel.