AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Jhene Aiko Lands the Best Opening Sales Of Her Career With "Chilombo"

Fatima Barrie

Jhene Aiko lands big with her third studio album.

(AllHipHop News) Jhene Aiko released her third studio album Chilombo on March 6.

Chilombo is the follow-up to her album Trip, which was released in 2017.

According to chart data, Jhene’s album has debuted at No. 2, moving 153,000 units, making it the best opening week numbers of the singer’s career.

The album that kept Aiko from #1 was Lil Uzi Vert's album Eternal Atake, which moved 311,000 units.

Jhene Aiko’s 20 track project includes guest appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, Ab-Soul, H.E.R., Big Sean, John Legend, Dr. Chill, Nas, and Miguel.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hitmaka aka Yung Berg Accused Of Pistol-Whipping His Girlfriend

Yung Berg aka Hitmaka is facing an investigation after he allegedly pistol-whipped his girl and broke her nose during a fight!

AllHipHop Staff

by

parly

Griselda Signs First Female Rapper Armani Caesar

Westside Gunn welcomes "The Nasty Song" creator to the label.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

TeeJay804

Wu-Tang Clan Promotes Special Acronym Advice On Combating Coronavirus

Find out how you can "Protect Ya Neck."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kodak Black Writes a Letter to Fans from Prison

Kodak Black wrote to his fans in an open letter about his status in prison.

Fatima Barrie

by

mrmario100

T.I. Says Prayers Should Replace Worry During Coronavirus Pandemic

T.I. offers up some biblical wisdom in the face of a growing worldwide pandemic as cities and entire countries shut down!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Eric B.'s Daughter Reportedly Hospitalized After A Car Accident

The 28-year-old woman is said to be in critical condition.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

hirudegarn

Young Dolph Talks Coronavirus After Tour With Key Glock Canceled

Despite selling over 42,000 tickets, Young Dolph and Key Glock have to ax the rest of their “Sirius XM Hip-Hop Nation Presents: Young Dolph x Key Glock No Rules Tour."

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Omarion On Modern R&B Artists Sampling Old R&B Songs: "I Think It's Lazy"

The former B2K frontman sits down with Joe Budden.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

hirudegarn

Cardi B Jokes About Adding Viral Remix Of Her Coronavirus Rant To Spotify

The Bronx-bred entertainer gets the meme treatment.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

parly

50 Cent Throws Cash At Strip Club During Coronavirus Outbreak

50 Cent helped out some strippers during the pandemic, by spreading his cash at Starlet's gentlemen's club in Queens.

AllHipHop Staff