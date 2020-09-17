Jim Jones Hosts Christian Mixtape With Rapper Nucci Reyo

The Dipset capo decided to link up with rapper Nucci Reyo on his new mixtape "This Far by Faith."

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West is not the only rapper openly spitting hot fire about his faith.

Now, Dipset’s Capo Jim Jones is set to host his first faith-based mixtape with Holy Hip-Hopper Nucci Reyo, the King’s Kid.

The recently released project is called This Far by Faith, based on the popular African American hymnal standard written by Albert A. Goodson in 1965 entitled, “We’ve Come This Far by Faith.”

“We all are from church, some just lost their way. It’s time for us to come home," Nucci told AllHipHop.com. "The project title, This Far By Faith, was named with the hopes that the music would spark the memories of artists, fans, and executives within the hip hop community that reminds them of who they are.

"We’ve Come This Far By Faith’ was one of my favorite songs that I use to sing in the choir and now I am using it as bait for those wandering in the dark and off the path," Nucci Reyo.

Instead of seeing your granny in a white or your pastor waving the bible, the good news of the Most High is being pumped over a beat and narrated by Hip-Hop’s most unlikely emcee.

Jim Jones, who is not shy about his relationship to the streets, might be a questionable example of God’s grace — which is why Reyo tapped him to be the host.

This Far by Faith not only features the Roc Nation artist, whose real name is Joseph Guillermo Jones II, but also features music produced by The Heatmakerz and a guest appearance from Eric Roberson.

The rapper states on the album, “Faith in God will determine your fate, hold each other up because they have been holding us down too long.”

The project is available now.