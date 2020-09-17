AllHipHop
Top Stories
Videos
Features
Opinion

Jim Jones Hosts Christian Mixtape With Rapper Nucci Reyo

Kershaw St. Jawnson

The Dipset capo decided to link up with rapper Nucci Reyo on his new mixtape "This Far by Faith."

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West is not the only rapper openly spitting hot fire about his faith.

Now, Dipset’s Capo Jim Jones is set to host his first faith-based mixtape with Holy Hip-Hopper Nucci Reyo, the King’s Kid.

The recently released project is called This Far by Faith, based on the popular African American hymnal standard written by Albert A. Goodson in 1965 entitled, “We’ve Come This Far by Faith.”

“We all are from church, some just lost their way. It’s time for us to come home," Nucci told AllHipHop.com. "The project title, This Far By Faith, was named with the hopes that the music would spark the memories of artists, fans, and executives within the hip hop community that reminds them of who they are.

"We’ve Come This Far By Faith’ was one of my favorite songs that I use to sing in the choir and now I am using it as bait for those wandering in the dark and off the path," Nucci Reyo.

Instead of seeing your granny in a white or your pastor waving the bible, the good news of the Most High is being pumped over a beat and narrated by Hip-Hop’s most unlikely emcee.

Jim Jones, who is not shy about his relationship to the streets, might be a questionable example of God’s grace — which is why Reyo tapped him to be the host.

This Far by Faith not only features the Roc Nation artist, whose real name is Joseph Guillermo Jones II, but also features music produced by The Heatmakerz and a guest appearance from Eric Roberson.

The rapper states on the album, “Faith in God will determine your fate, hold each other up because they have been holding us down too long.”

The project is available now.

image0
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Street Star Norbes Sues URL For $40 Million And Claims He is A Partner

One of URL's former top talent scouts claims he was actually an owner in a $40 million lawsuit against the battle rap league.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Samuel L. Jackson Will Teach You How To Curse If You Vote

The legendary actor is offering fans a chance to get their cussing game up!

AllHipHop Staff

Kanye West Urinates All Over His Grammy Award In Protest Of Record Deal

Rap star Kanye West took his war with Universal and Sony to another leve, when he peed all over his Grammy Award!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

The Notorious B.I.G.'s ‘King Of New York’ Crown Sells For Over $500,000 At Sotheby’s Hip Hop Auction

2Pac's teenage love letters, a “Beat Bop” vinyl, and The Wall of Boom brought in large bids too.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Anderson .Paak Tapped For Fortnite's Spotlight Concert Series

The 'Ventura' album creator is going virtual.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Rap Gods KRS-One, Kurtis Blow, Chuck D, And Rakim Link Up For "Hip Hop 4 Peace"

The rap veterans are planning to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the International Day of Peace later this month.

AllHipHop Staff

Tory Lanez Ex-Bodyguard Weighs In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez's old bodyguard has come forward to give his opinion on the Megan Thee Stallion shooting.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

KINGMufasa

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Returns To No. 1 For A Third Week

The explicit record has made an impact across the globe.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Ray J Explains Why Divorcing Was The Best Thing To Do

Ray J explained why filing for divorce was important for the sake of Princess Love's happiness.

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B Seeks Custody Of Baby Kulture As Divorce With Offset Looms

Cardi wants custody of Kulture, her child with soon-to-be ex-husband, Offset.

AllHipHop Staff