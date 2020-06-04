AllHipHop
Jim Jones Releases George Floyd Charity Song "The People"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

"You're more than a legend. You're an icon. You're immortal. We Got you."

(AllHipHop News) Harlem rapper Jim Jones gathered his thoughts on the death of George Floyd and turned them into a new record. Jones' "The People" was produced by fellow NYC representative Harry Fraud.

According to a press release, all proceeds from the song will be donated to the family of George Floyd. Jones says, "We need more than reparations."

"The People" arrives as protests continue to take place around the world in response to fired white police officer Derek Chauvin killing Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. A witness recorded Chauvin refusing to lift his knee off Floyd's neck even though the 46-year-old black man can clearly be heard saying he can't breathe.

Chauvin has now been charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers that were at the scene were also arrested in connection to Floyd's death. Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

