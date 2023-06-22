Jim Jones Taunts Pusha T After Hearing Diss: “That Was Not A Top 50 Verse”

Jim Jones took a dig at Pusha T, who appeared to diss the Dipset rapper on a new Clipse song that debuted Pharrell’s first Louis Vuitton show.
Fans assumed Pusha T subliminally dissed Jim Jones for suggesting the Clipse member wasn’t a Top 50 rapper. Jim Jones referenced his past comments in response to the diss on Thursday (June 22).
“That was not a Top 50 verse,” he said in an Instagram video. “Not at all. Still not in my Top 50.”
He added in the caption, “Lol [that] verse did not make [the] list champ it was cute.”
Earlier this year, Jim Jones scoffed at Billboard putting Pusha T on its list of the 50 greatest rappers of all time. The New York-bred artist downplayed Pusha T’s impact in a debate on Spotify’s RapCaviar podcast.
“What has [Pusha T] done that puts him in the greatest rappers of all time besides talk about coke that he probably didn’t get himself?” he said. “He’s nice! He’s nice as s###. He could rap his ass off, but what has he done?”
Pusha T warned unidentified “veterans” about mentioning his name on the new Clipse track. But Jim Jones remained unimpressed with King Push.
Listen to the Clipse song below.