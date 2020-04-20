AllHipHop
Jim Jones To Host "4/20 Zoom Smoke Out" With N.O.R.E., Jadakiss & More

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Hip Hop stars are inviting fans to virtually smoke with them via videoconferencing.

(AllHipHop News) Jim Jones is a known marijuana aficionado. The El Capo album creator is bringing together some other weed lovers for a special presentation on Zoom for the 4/20 stoner's holiday. 

Drink Champs podcast host N.O.R.E., The Lox member Jadakiss, and other celebrity guests are set to join the Dipset rapper for the "4/20 Zoom Smoke Out" event today. Jones' Saucy Extracts partner, Alex Todd, is also connected to the stream. 

Saucey products giveaways will take place during the online smoke session which begins at 4 pm ET and 4 pm PT. In addition, Jones will use the virtual conference to help raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts.

Saucey is one of the sponsors for "4/20 Zoom Smoke Out." The company debuted at the 2019 Hall of Flowers expo in Santa Rosa, California. It's home to the Jim Jones-branded premium hash oil-kiefed CAPO Blunt.

“I smoke the best, so it only made sense that I partner with the best,” stated Jones in 2019. “The way people look at cannabis culture is changing - there's a lot of medical and creative benefits to these plants - so there’s an opportunity for us to do something special with Saucey Extracts and change the game.” 

Last year, Saucey's Alex Todd told AllHipHop.com, "It just makes sense. Jim is a connoisseur. He’s kind of our East Coast Snoop Dogg to the weed industry. He’s definitely always been someone that’s respected in terms of smoking and what he smokes. We thought it was the perfect fit."

