Jim Jones: Who Are We To Tell This Generation Who They Make A Legend

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by
-edited

The Bronx-raised rapper has some words for his peers.

(AllHipHop News) With the tragic deaths of XXXTentacion, Mac Miller, Nipsey Hussle, and Juice WRLD over the last two years, there have been conversations about each artist's respective legacy. One rap veteran is now telling the 40+ crowd to fall back on denying legendary status to the late 2010s-era stars.

Jim Jones posted a note to his Instagram page that read, "[2Pac] died at 25 it wasn't [the] old heads [that] made him a legend it was [the] generation [that] was following him." The Dipset Capo followed that up with more thoughts in the caption.

"I was 1 of them [Pac] died in 1996 I was 19 so who are we to tell this generation who they make a legend," wrote Jones on IG. "I see a lot of old heads gettin in [their] feelings lol this is not our generation it’s [theirs] remember tht lol."

The comment was a response to an AllHipHop post that initially posed the idea. 15 or so minutes later, Jones made his post after commenting. See the post below. 

Screen Shot 2019-12-16 at 3.51.18 PM

Cash Money West executive Wack 100 was very vocal about not viewing Nipsey Hussle as a legend following his murder in March. Wack's comments caused other rappers such as T.I. and Meek Mill to defend the legendary prestige of the deceased Grammy-nominated emcee. Juice WRLD's passing on December 8 also led to his supporters putting the "legend" stamp on the "Lucid Dreams" performer.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
JDD
JDD

Absolutely correct. And vice versa

