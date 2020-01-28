Jimmy Fallon Breaks Down On 'The Tonight Show' While Commemorating Kobe Bryant

(AllHipHop News) Kobe Bean Bryant passed away on Sunday, January 26. The 5-time NBA champion was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant and seven other people also lost their lives in the accident.

The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon used his program on Monday night to celebrate the life of #24. While telling a story about partying with a 17-year-old Kobe when he was a rookie on the Los Angeles Lakers, Fallon began crying live on television.

Before his passing, Kobe Bryant appeared on The Tonight Show several times. The legendary NBA All-Star and Academy Award winner was on the late-night program in March 2019 where he discussed being a coach for Gianna's basketball team.