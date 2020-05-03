Jimmy Henchman Loses Third Appeal Of Life Sentence For Murdering 50 Cent's Friend

Jimmy Henchman will remain in prison for the rest of his life, for ordering the execution of 50 Cent's associate.

(AllHipHop News) Back in 2017, we reported on the overturned conviction of music artist manager and promoter, James “Jimmy Henchman” Rosemond.

He was convicted in the Fall of 2016 for his involvement in the murder of G-Unit associate, Lowell “Lodi Mack” Fletcher, who allegedly smacked Rosemond's young son at the height of a feud between Game and G-Unit in 2007.

The Feds Rosemond of accused of hiring a group of men to kill Fletcher – who was shot in the Bronx in 2009.

Fast forward a few years later, Rosemond’s conviction was upheld this past Friday, May 1, 2020, by the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals.

The decision was finally made, despite his lawyer’s attempts at invalidating the stories of several witnesses.

Rosemond’s case was filled with many twists and turns.

Jimmy's first trial over Lodi Mack's murder ended in a hung jury. A second trial took place in 2015, which ended with his conviction and two life sentences.

A third trial last year took place in 2016, when after a judge improperly narrowed Jimmy's defense team in questioning a key witness.

They say third’s time a charm, but not for Rosemond, who was convicted again and re-sentenced to life in prison.

Rosemond is already serving a life sentence for a drug and gun conviction as well.