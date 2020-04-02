AllHipHop
JMBLYA Organizers Reschedule Festival To Fall 2020

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

A$AP Rocky and Lil Uzi Vert lead this year's bill.

(AllHipHop News) The 2020 JMBLYA Festival was set to take place on May 1-3 in Dallas, Austin, and Houston. The eighth annual Texas event is now being rescheduled to take place later in the fall as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

An official statement from JMBLYA organizers reads: 

Hey y'all, we wanted to let you all know we’re actively rescheduling JMBLYA to the fall. In an effort to be as transparent as possible, we want to keep you in the loop on our plans. We believe this is the best decision for everyone, and thank you for your patience while we work to bring you another epic year of the festival. We will be able to share our new dates soon, and rest assured all tickets will be honored accordingly. In the meantime, please remain safe, healthy, sane, and don't eat all your quarantine snacks.

This year's three-day traveling concert features a line-up that includes A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Lil Tecca, Don Toliver, Lil TJay, and other Hip Hop acts. The previous two JMBLYA fests hosted sets by J. Cole, Migos, Cardi B, Travis Scott, and Lil Wayne.

