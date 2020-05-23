Joe Biden Back Pedals on Black Trump Voter Comments But The Damage Is Done

Joe Biden expresses regret over the comment he made on-air > with the Breakfast Club.

(AllHipHop News) Former Vice President Joe Biden is currently facing backlash for what he said during his appearance on Power 105’s Breakfast Club yesterday morning (May 23).

As his interview was wrapping up, co-host Charlamagne tha God suggested that the Presidential hopeful should return to the show for a more in-depth interview.

Biden’s response was unexpected.

“You got more questions? Well, I’m telling you.. if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.”

Taken aback by his response, Charlamagne quickly retorted, “It don’t have nothing to do with Trump. It has to do with the fact I want something for my community.”

And soon enough, social media went into a frenzy. #JoeBiden and #BreakfastClub were quickly trending across all social media platforms.

On Twitter, someone called out #JoeBiden’s “long track record of anti-Blackness.” Another user pointed out that he “really took his ass on The Breakfast Club, A BLACK POP CULTURE RADIO SHOW.”

As you can imagine, similar commentary started populating across all social feeds. Later on, CBS’s Ed O’Keefe relayed the apology Biden gave to the US Black Chambers.

“I should not have been so cavalier. I’ve never, never, ever taken the African American community for granted," Joe Biden said.

Biden’s senior campaign adviser, Symone Sanders, released a statement later on as well to help patch up the former VP’s damaged image.

“The comments made at the end of the Breakfast club interview were in jest. Let’s be clear about what the VP was saying. He was making the distinction that he would put his record with the African American community up against Trump’s any day. Period.”