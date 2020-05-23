AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Joe Biden Back Pedals on Black Trump Voter Comments But The Damage Is Done

Maria Myraine

Joe Biden expresses regret over the comment he made on-air > with the Breakfast Club.

(AllHipHop News) Former Vice President Joe Biden is currently facing backlash for what he said during his appearance on Power 105’s Breakfast Club yesterday morning (May 23).

As his interview was wrapping up, co-host Charlamagne tha God suggested that the Presidential hopeful should return to the show for a more in-depth interview.

Biden’s response was unexpected.

“You got more questions? Well, I’m telling you.. if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.”

Taken aback by his response, Charlamagne quickly retorted, “It don’t have nothing to do with Trump. It has to do with the fact I want something for my community.”

And soon enough, social media went into a frenzy. #JoeBiden and #BreakfastClub were quickly trending across all social media platforms.

On Twitter, someone called out #JoeBiden’s “long track record of anti-Blackness.” Another user pointed out that he “really took his ass on The Breakfast Club, A BLACK POP CULTURE RADIO SHOW.”

As you can imagine, similar commentary started populating across all social feeds. Later on, CBS’s Ed O’Keefe relayed the apology Biden gave to the US Black Chambers.

“I should not have been so cavalier. I’ve never, never, ever taken the African American community for granted," Joe Biden said.

Biden’s senior campaign adviser, Symone Sanders, released a statement later on as well to help patch up the former VP’s damaged image.

“The comments made at the end of the Breakfast club interview were in jest. Let’s be clear about what the VP was saying. He was making the distinction that he would put his record with the African American community up against Trump’s any day. Period.”

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Really2020
Really2020

Biden said what most Blacks have believed for years. Black Republicans support a white supremacist. Some of them have been paid to turn the other cheek while 45 uses them for photo ops. 45 told them to ingest disinfectant but the rest of Black America should be upset with Biden. Please! Charlamagne needs to start the "Black Agenda" or make it plain for all to know. Waiting on Black Republicans to do as they were told and ingest disinfectant.

Whodey1983
Whodey1983

Joe Biden you’re a embarrassment to the Democratic Party one of these days the things that u say from your mouth is going to catch up to u and it’s going to be the worst mistake of your life

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Doja Cat Denies Being A Self-Loathing Racist

Doja Cat says she has never personally been involved in racist conversations, despite those viral videos.

AllHipHop Staff

Kim Kardashian Post Sweet Message To Kanye For 7th Anniversary

Despite the reports of problems in their relationship, Kim took to Instagram to show off her love for Kanye West

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD

EXCLUSIVE Big Meech Could Be Released From Prison This Week

Big Meech believes he can help the African-American community if he can just get out of prison to avoid catching the coronavirus.

GrouchyGreg

by

JDD

Former LA Dodger, Carl Crawford, Deals With “Heavy Heart” After Double Drowning

Still grieving and processing, Carl Crawford opens up about the double drowning that took place in his own home.

Maria Myraine

by

BigBrain

Future's "High Off Life" Hits #1

Rap star Future has earned his seventh #1 album with "High Off Life."

AllHipHop Staff

112 And Jagged Edge Battle For Hearts Tonight

112 and Jagged Edge will celebrate Memorial Day with a battle of love songs.

AllHipHop Staff

Kevin Hart Wants "Cancel Culture" Canceled

Comedian Kevin Hart sat down with Oprah Winfrey to insist everyone should have a chance to grow and move on from past mistakes.

AllHipHop Staff

Rap Star Stormzy Takes His Book Publishing Company To Another Level

Stormzy has a new instructional book series coming out through his own #Merky Books imprint and publishing giant penguin.

AllHipHop Staff

The NBA In Talks To Restart Season In Orlando This Summer!

The NBA is in active talks with The Walt Disney Company as a decision to restart the seasons nears.

Maria Myraine

by

duytruongmmo2

Beenie Man 'Verzuz' Bounty Killer Set Memorial Weekend Ablaze!

The popular IG live music battle has everyone locked in every week. Tonight was no different as two of Dancehall & Reggae's biggest stars went head-to-head in Jamaica.

Maria Myraine