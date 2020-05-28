Joe Biden Says Charlamagne Was Being A "Wise Guy" During The "You Aint Black" Interview

Joe Biden is still walking back some shocking comments he made the Charlamagne, but he made have made things worse again.

(AllHipHop News) The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee is Joe Biden, and while he is like the only choice that folk can make to take down Donald Trump, he keeps doing stuff to make people wish he would just shut the hell up.

His latest faux pas highlighted his innate white privilege and his unconscious liberal pandering. In an interview with The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne da God, he made the mistake of saying that people in the African diaspora that lives in America are not Black if they didn’t vote for him … in the words of Scooby Do “Ruh Ro!”

Well on Tuesday, May 26th, CNN’s Dana Bash basically asked the question that even white people are thinking, “What the hell were you thinking?” [That’s a KERSHAW ST. JAWNSON paraphrase of course]

To this notion, Biden answered:

"First of all, it was a mistake —No. 1. And I was smiling when he was asking the question. I shouldn't have been such a wise guy to him. He was being a wise guy, and I responded in kind … I shouldn't have done that. It was a mistake."

A mistake is putting it mildly. The goal is re-gain the confidence with Black folk and women who are screw-facing him because of so much swirling around him.

The Hip-Hop community, Black, brown, red, yellow or whatever, male, female and those in between, have to move past his goofiness and get out to vote.

It is too late to change our minds or to play games like last time. You know when people wrote the popular gorilla Harambe, possibly costing the former candidate Hillary Clinton the election.