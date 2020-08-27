AllHipHop
Joe Budden Announces Plans For His Podcast To Part Ways With Spotify

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

"If you think I was complaining about a contract then you missed it and this message wasn’t for you."

(AllHipHop News) Back in 2018, Joe Budden revealed he was taking his talents to Spotify. The popular Joe Budden Podcast made the move to stream exclusively on the Sweden-based platform.

"I’d like to thank Spotify for this tremendous opportunity to take The Joe Budden Podcast and podcasting in general to heights never before seen. Our partnership is extremely humbling for me and adds yet another chapter to a career full of plot twists," said Budden two years ago.

The 39-year-old entertainer added, "This highlights a new way of thinking & a corporate 'head nod' to the shift taking place before our very eyes. I’m even more thrilled to embark on this journey with some of my closest friends & [people] I love."

Budden is now telling his audience that he and his co-hosts Rory Farrell and Jamil “Mal” Clay are set to leave Spotify. On the latest episode of his top-streaming show titled "Views From The Spot", he broke down all the issues he has with Spotify.

The retired rapper discussed the turmoil of trying to record the podcast during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York. In addition, he was dealing with his father being very sick at the time.

Budden also blasted the company for refusing to properly compensate him and his crew even though he claims The JBP helped established Spotify as a podcasting force. Spotify is now the exclusive home to podcasts by Bill Simmons, Kim Kardashian West, Joe Rogan, and Michelle Obama.

"I can't tell you where we're going. I can tell you where will not be September 23," Budden informed his listeners. He also stated, "I'm not saying we will not do business in the future because we may. Please do not take this as a deterrent to Spotify. All that I'm telling you right now is that our views of where podcasting is taking us for the next five years are not aligned."

Budden further addressed the situation on Twitter, by posting, "If you think I was complaining about a contract then you missed it and this message wasn’t for you." New episodes of The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory and Mal currently debut every Wednesday and Saturday on Spotify.

