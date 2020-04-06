AllHipHop
Joe Budden Chats With Former Rival Drake On Instagram Live

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Champagne Papi makes Mouse a promise related to his next album.

(AllHipHop News) The Joe Budden Podcast is on temporary hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak in New York City. But Budden is still out to keep his followers entertained by taking his talk show talents to Instagram.

Yesterday, the host of the State of the Culture and Pull Up series went live on the social media platform. The IG session included special guests such as Tyrese, T-Pain, Scott Storch, DaniLeigh, Andre Harrell, and Stevie J.

Perhaps the biggest moment came when Drake showed up on Joe's Live. The two frenemies have had beef in the past which included Budden releasing a series of diss tracks directed at Drake beginning with "Making A Murderer (Part 1)."

Despite their past rivalry, the Instagram interaction between Joey and Drizzy was very cordial. The OVO frontman even promised to sit down for an interview with Budden when "the album's ready." They also referenced their love-hate relationship.

"All the other OVO dudes kick it with me... You're the only one that, like, avoids me for some strange reason," Budden told Drake. The "Toosie Slide" performer responded, "Never avoid you. I just don't see you. We're never in the same place."

