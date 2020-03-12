AllHipHop
Joe Budden Posts Self-Deprecating Meme About Coronavirus

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The self-described "CCD of Spotify" is taking a lighthearted approach to addressing the contagious disease.

(AllHipHop News) With the NBA suspending its season and legendary actor Tom Hanks announcing he tested positive, more people across the country are now taking the coronavirus more seriously. Hip Hop stars are no exception.

For example, Cardi B expressed her fear of COVID-19 with her 60 million Instagram followers. Emcee-turned-podcaster Joe Budden has also offered his thoughts on the growing global pandemic with an IG post.

Budden uploaded a photo of himself in a pool while holding his cellphone. The picture's caption reads, "Just checking to make sure you good, it’s getting crazy out there... the NBA suspended all its games, the same way I should have when I was with you.. be safe, I love you."

That quote was clearly meant to be taken as a tongue-in-cheek joke about an ex-girlfriend which is on-brand for the media personality. Budden's most recent run on Love & Hip Hop: New York includes him having to deal with the fallout from his former relationships with castmates Cyn Santana and Tahiry Jose. 

