Joe Budden Responds To Getting Dissed By Eminem In Leaked "Bang" Verse

The rapper-turned-media figure addresses his former Shady Records boss on a new episode of his podcast.

(AllHipHop News) The Mouse vs Slim Shady beef almost got reheated. Even though Joe Budden and Eminem have been engaged in a war of words over the last few years, it looks as if, at least one of those Hip Hop veterans is ready to move past their differences.

A leaked version of Conway The Machine's "Bang" song hit the internet this week. The track includes Eminem taking shots at Budden as well as the State of the Culture host's network home.

"Shout to Puffy Combs, but f*ck Revolt," spit Em on the previously unreleased verse. "Y’all are like a f*cked up remote. Now I get it why our button’s broke. Cause you pressing him but do nothing though, especially when it comes to punches throne."

The Shady Records co-founder went on to rap, "Tell this journalist stick to the stuff he knows, like always running, from Migos.” That bar was a reference to Budden's run-in with the Migos at the 2017 BET Awards.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' Revolt media company hit back hard at the Detroit-raised emcee. The network's Twitter and Instagram accounts posted, "F*ck you too Eminem." However, Joe Budden used the latest episode of his podcast to calm the tension.

Budden stated: