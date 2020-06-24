Joe Budden Responds To Getting Dissed By Eminem In Leaked "Bang" Verse
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
(AllHipHop News) The Mouse vs Slim Shady beef almost got reheated. Even though Joe Budden and Eminem have been engaged in a war of words over the last few years, it looks as if, at least one of those Hip Hop veterans is ready to move past their differences.
A leaked version of Conway The Machine's "Bang" song hit the internet this week. The track includes Eminem taking shots at Budden as well as the State of the Culture host's network home.
"Shout to Puffy Combs, but f*ck Revolt," spit Em on the previously unreleased verse. "Y’all are like a f*cked up remote. Now I get it why our button’s broke. Cause you pressing him but do nothing though, especially when it comes to punches throne."
The Shady Records co-founder went on to rap, "Tell this journalist stick to the stuff he knows, like always running, from Migos.” That bar was a reference to Budden's run-in with the Migos at the 2017 BET Awards.
Sean "Diddy" Combs' Revolt media company hit back hard at the Detroit-raised emcee. The network's Twitter and Instagram accounts posted, "F*ck you too Eminem." However, Joe Budden used the latest episode of his podcast to calm the tension.
Budden stated:
I was 100% prepared to come in here and scream on [Shady Records co-founder Paul Rosenberg] because I thought Paul leaked this. I was ready to come in here and tell you guys to tell Paul and Em to read the room and how now is not the time for all of that, but this is an old verse, you don't get offended from old verses, one. And two, I don't think anybody's on that right now. I don't think Em is on that. I don't think my Slaughterhouse brothers are on that. I don't think anybody on that side is on that right this second. I don't, to be honest with you. I feel safe speaking for everyone when I say that. I won't tell you why I feel safe but I do. That's not really where the focus is right now. That's not where our concern is and that's not where it should be. It’s way too much important sh*t going on. I sound like super-mature and political right now, but facts is facts… I’m not rapping, so that’s not fun. Nothing about this is fun. It’s more power in the unity. And I'm going to assume that we were taking some baby steps to try to reach unity with some of the behind-the-scenes conversations that have taken place. So no, this is not 35-year-old Joe who is going to come and just f*ck everything up because I'm mad about some old sh*t. I’m not going to do that. We’re going to be mature. I'm 40. Great verse.