Joe Budden Talks Azealia Banks Nearly Being A 'State Of The Culture' Co-Host

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The outspoken emcee-turned-pundit breaks down the creation of his Revolt talk show.

(AllHipHop News) Love her or hate her, Azealia Banks is a lightning rod of controversy that garners nationwide headlines. The rapper/singer has become known for expressing her opinion about politics, witchcraft, her musical peers, and many other topics.

Apparently, the Broke with Expensive Taste album creator was almost tapped to voice her point of view on Sean "Diddy" Combs' Revolt network. The State of the Culture cast visited The Breakfast Club, and Joe Budden was asked about nearly having Banks on the program.

"The original idea was two, me and another person, and I didn't like that," revealed Budden. The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne Tha God then reminded the retired emcee that Banks was once in consideration for the talk show.

Budden added, "Oh yeah, we were going to do Azealia Banks. In theory, what an amazing idea... But that's what I wanted to create. Something where you would say, 'How long is that gonna last?' That didn't pan out for whatever reason."

Revolt decided to go with a four-person panel. At first, the line up was Joe Budden, Remy Ma, Scottie Beam, and Brandon "Jinx" Jenkins. Former Fox News personality Eboni K. Williams later replaced Beam.

