Joel Osteen Taps Kanye West, Mariah Carey & Tyler Perry For Virtual Easter Service

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Houston-based preacher is offering a special holiday presentation for his congregants.

(AllHipHop News) Easter 2020 is this weekend. Many Americans will not be able to physically attend church service on Sunday because of government officials' "stay-at-home" orders.

While the COVID-19 outbreak is forcing people to self-quarantine, pastors around the country are finding other ways to reach their congregation. Lakewood Church's Joel Osteen is one of those faith leaders that is still connecting with worshipers online.

According to TMZ, Osteen is leading a star-studded service this Easter. Hip Hop artist Kanye West, singer-songwriter Mariah Carey, and playwright/filmmaker Tyler Perry are said to be virtually joining the popular televangelist on Sunday.

West is expected to perform with his Sunday Service Choir while making sure to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Carey is expected to present a special tribute to healthcare workers and first responders. Perry will deliver a five-minute message.

