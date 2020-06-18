Joey Bada$$ Celebrates Having A Mural Of Himself In Brooklyn

Check out the painting of the proud New Yorker.

(AllHipHop News) Visual art, like graffiti, is one of the essential elements of Hip Hop culture. So it is understandable why getting immortalized on a public wall is considered a glorious tribute to a rapper.

Legends such as The Notorious B.I.G., Tupac Shakur, Big Pun, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Prodigy, Nipsey Hussle, Big L, Nas, OutKast, Lil Wayne, and The Roots have murals made of them. Brooklyn's Joey Bada$$ has his own portrait too. This week, the Pro Era frontman celebrated the Sidka-created artwork on his Instagram page.

"F*ck a Grammy f*ck a VMA, f*ck all that sh*t that the white man try to give you to validate your dopeness. I got REAL LIFE Trophy’s in the hood I’m from, that’s the best roses you can get," wrote Joey. "Hometown love, and btw this is not new this has been here for AT LEAST 3 years and it blows my mind every time I see it. Name a rapper with a MURAL in his OWN CITY that’s STILL ALIVE... I’ll wait."

The 25-year-old emcee/actor added, "This what I do this for... my community. y’all can keep the other sh*t I know I’m SUPER VALID. [I'm] the definition of a WALKING LEGEND and if you can’t respect that your whole perspective is WACK! Btw I’m shooting a video today so that gotta mean new music sooner than soon ... mural by @sidkaone thank you 💜."