Joey Bada$$ Donates $25,000 To Help Homeless Students In New York City

The Pro Era frontman is calling on others to contribute donations too.

(AllHipHop News) As the amount of COVID-19 cases in New York City surpasses 190K, Brooklyn-bred Hip Hop star Joey Bada$$ is working with The Fund for Public Schools and the NYC Department of Education to assist some of the city's most vulnerable citizens.

"Super proud to launch this campaign in conjunction with @thefundforps & @nycschools to support NYC’s homeless students. I'm donating $25K and would love your support, either as a repost and/or contribution of any size--every $ counts!" tweeted Joey on May 20.

The Fund for Public Schools then tweeted, "Thank you @joeyBADASS, as a proud former NYC public school student, for joining our NYC Schools COVID-19 Response Effort and helping to provide critical resources to some of our most vulnerable students during this time."

In addition, the NYC Schools COVID-19 Response Effort is helping to ensure students have the technology needed to learn remotely and provide the children of essential workers with quality care. There is also a focus on prioritizing the specific needs of students with disabilities, multilingual learners, and students in temporary housing.

New York City schools serve over 1 million students in 1,800 school communities. According to Joey Bada$$, over 110,000 students in the NYCDOE system are homeless. The self-described "proud product of New York City public schools" also informed his followers that 85% of those homeless children are Black or Hispanic.

The Fund for Public Schools has been the 501(c)(3) nonprofit partner to the New York City Department of Education since 1982. All donations to the Fund are tax-deductible. To donate money to the NYC Schools COVID-19 Response Effort visit fundforpublicschools.org.