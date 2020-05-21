AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Joey Bada$$ Donates $25,000 To Help Homeless Students In New York City

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Pro Era frontman is calling on others to contribute donations too.

(AllHipHop News) As the amount of COVID-19 cases in New York City surpasses 190K, Brooklyn-bred Hip Hop star Joey Bada$$ is working with The Fund for Public Schools and the NYC Department of Education to assist some of the city's most vulnerable citizens.

"Super proud to launch this campaign in conjunction with @thefundforps & @nycschools to support NYC’s homeless students. I'm donating $25K and would love your support, either as a repost and/or contribution of any size--every $ counts!" tweeted Joey on May 20.

The Fund for Public Schools then tweeted, "Thank you @joeyBADASS, as a proud former NYC public school student, for joining our NYC Schools COVID-19 Response Effort and helping to provide critical resources to some of our most vulnerable students during this time."

In addition, the NYC Schools COVID-19 Response Effort is helping to ensure students have the technology needed to learn remotely and provide the children of essential workers with quality care. There is also a focus on prioritizing the specific needs of students with disabilities, multilingual learners, and students in temporary housing.

New York City schools serve over 1 million students in 1,800 school communities. According to Joey Bada$$, over 110,000 students in the NYCDOE system are homeless. The self-described "proud product of New York City public schools" also informed his followers that 85% of those homeless children are Black or Hispanic. 

The Fund for Public Schools has been the 501(c)(3) nonprofit partner to the New York City Department of Education since 1982. All donations to the Fund are tax-deductible. To donate money to the NYC Schools COVID-19 Response Effort visit fundforpublicschools.org. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

TDE President Punch On Possible Kendrick Lamar & J. Cole Joint Album: It Might Still Happen

Do you want to hear the two Grammy winners together on a full-length project?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Painter Trolling 50 Cent Beaten To A Pulp

A painter who is famous for trolling 50 Cent was beaten and hospitalized after the rap star called for his assault.

Mike Winslow

by

aewsucks

Apple Announces 'Greatness Code' Docuseries Featuring LeBron James, Tom Brady & More

Some of the most renowned athletes of the 21st Century will be highlighted on the show.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Jay-Z Makes A Surprise Appearance On Young Guru's Instagram Live With The Bullitts

The billionaire Hip Hop mogul is accused of stealing aloe vera toilet paper.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

costalacosta

Claudia Jordan Claims Nicki Minaj Fans Threatened Her 69-Year-Old Mother & 15-Year-Old Niece

The Barbz allegedly leaked her mom's address online.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Ludacris Responds To Backlash Over His Lyrics About R. Kelly

Did the rapper/actor cross the line? Or did listeners misconstrue his bars?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

The Weeknd & Doja Cat Connect For "In Your Eyes" Remix

Listen to the new collab by the Toronto singer-songwriter and the Los Angeles singer-rapper.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

2020 BET Awards To Take Place With Artist-Generated Content

"Despite the challenges of today, we will deliver a show filled with larger than life, inspiring, empowering, and entertaining moments."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Doja Cat & The Weeknd Tease "In Your Eyes" Remix

The rising entertainer and the Grammy-winning vocalist excited their followers.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Horlaxyz

EXCLUSIVE Tekashi 6ix9ine Kidnapper Struggles To Get Legal Counsel Before Sentencing

Anthony "Harv" Ellison's sentencing date for kidnapping Tekashi 6ix9ine pushed back until July.

Nolan Strong

by

Noname