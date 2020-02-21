Joey Bada$$ Posts A Song Snippet In Response To "All The F*cked Up Sh*t" Going On Right Now

The Brooklynite wants Hip Hop to have a hug.

(AllHipHop News) The year 2020 has been consumed with a lot of unfavorable news stories so far. For example, Kobe Bryant and eight others died in a helicopter crash, political divisions in America continue to widen, the Coronavirus is spreading around the world, and Bashar "Pop Smoke" Jackson was murdered.

New York City-bred rapper/actor Joey Bada$$ decided to take time to share his thoughts on what's happening at this time with his 950,000 Twitter followers and 1.9 million Instagram followers. JB uploaded a snippet of the track he is currently working on that serves as a response to the negativity.

"A lil something I wrote in light of all the f*cked up sh*t goin on rn.. I need hip hop to have a hug," tweeted the Pro Era frontman. In the clip, Bada$$ can be heard rhyming about "broken families," "natural disasters," "government agenda against rappers," and more.

2017's All-Amerikkkan Badass was Joey's last studio LP. His discography also consists of the B4.DA.$$ album as well as the 1999 and Summer Knights mixtapes. Additionally, the 25-year-old entertainer acted on Mr. Robot, Boomerang, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, and Grown-ish.