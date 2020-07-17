Joey Bada$$ Returns With 'The Light Pack' Bundle Featuring Pusha T

Watch the music video for "The Light."

(AllHipHop News) Joey Bada$$ said he would be dropping new music this week, and he kept his word. The emcee/actor returned with a three-song collection titled The Light Pack.

"This is mumble rap extermination. This is godly interpolation... I said what I said you b*tch ass n*ggaz 😈," tweeted Joey hours before the project hit DSPs. He was actually quoting his own lyrics from "The Light" record.

The Brooklynite also published an official music video for the Statik Selektah-produced track. Kerby Jean-Raymond and Levi Turner directed the cinematic visuals. Turner and Bada$$ are credited as editors.

Joey's Columbia Records-backed bundle also hosts "Shine" and "No Explanation" featuring Pusha T. The Virginia-raised lyricist gave the native New Yorker a verse filled with references about Good Times, Bhindi Jewelers, and Slick Rick.

The Light Pack is the first Joey Bada$$ project since 2017's All-Amerikkkan Badass. On July 14, the Pro Era member tweeted, "It’s been 3 long years, so how bout 3 new songs for your Mind, Body & Soul? LOVE to you ALL."