Joey Bada$$ Set To Drop A New Music Video & A Pack Of Three Songs

Check out the teaser clip for the Badmon's upcoming "The Light" visuals.

(AllHipHop News) As the #BlackLivesMatter movement forces America to face its history of systemic racism, some artists are now documenting this time period in their music. Joey Bada$$ was addressing those topics on his 2017 album All-Amerikkkan Badass.

The Pro Era frontman appears to be ready to return with new tunes. Over the last few days, Bada$$ has been promoting his next musical moves on his social media accounts.

"It’s been 3 long years, so how bout 3 new songs for your Mind, Body & Soul? LOVE to you ALL. #TheLightPack 7/17 #333" tweeted the Brooklyn-bred emcee/actor.

In another post, Bada$$ teased the release of a forthcoming new music video. He uploaded a short clip from the visuals. The caption on Twitter simply read, "Friday."

Since bursting onto the scene in 2012 as a teenager with the classic mixtape 1999, Joey Bada$$ continued to drop full-length projects like Summer Knights, B4.Da.$$, and All-Amerikkkan Badass. Those latter two efforts peaked in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200 chart.