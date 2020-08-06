AllHipHop
John Legend Reacts To Republicans Helping Kanye West Get On Presidential Ballots

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

A Trump-connected GOP operative assisted Ye in Wisconsin.

(AllHipHop News) The story of John Legend's career will always have a chapter about his association with Kanye West. The EGOT winner's debut album, Get Lifted, was released via West's G.O.O.D. Music record label.

Despite their longstanding relationship, Legend has no problem expressing his political differences with Ye. New reports claim West's 2020 presidential bid is being back by Republicans connected to Donald Trump's campaign, and the Bigger Love creator shared his thoughts on the news.

"Just in case anyone needs some clarity around what's happening here," tweeted Legend on Tuesday night in response to the supposed GOP-Kanye alliance. The veteran vocalist added, "Anyway... Anyone reckless and/or misinformed enough to fall for the okey doke probably wasn't voting for Biden (or voting at all)."

Vice reports Republican operative/election lawyer Lane Ruhland was seen dropping off the needed signatures and paperwork for West to appear on the November election ballot in Wisconsin. Previously, Ruland represented the Trump campaign in its lawsuit against the Democratic super-PAC known as Priorities USA.

Donald Trump was recently asked whether he is aware of any connection between his campaign and West's efforts to be an official 2020 presidential candidate. The president told the press, "I like Kanye very much, but I have nothing to do with him getting on the ballot.”

West announced he is running for the White House in July. That same week, the 43-year-old rapper/designer claimed he was no longer supporting Trump and described the current state of the country as "one big mess." He also said, "I don’t like that I caught wind that [President Trump] hid in the bunker."

In addition, Kanye West has made it very clear his main focus is defeating presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. This led to widespread speculation that the entertainer's presidential run was just a covert plan to help re-elect Trump who he praised multiple times in the past.

