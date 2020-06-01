AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

John Legend's Bromance With Kanye West Is On The Rocks!

AllHipHop Staff

R&B star John Legend claims his friendship with Kanye West has cooled off because they are both busy, but many believe President Donald Trump may have something to do with their underlying issues.

(AllHipHop News) John Legend and Kanye West's friendship didn't break down due to the rapper's ongoing support for controversial U.S. leader Donald Trump, the singer has insisted.

The musicians used to be close friends and collaborators, but the two went through a rough patch after Kanye voiced his support for Donald Trump - who John can't stand.

However, in a new interview with Britain's The Times newspaper, the 41-year-old "All of Me" singer revealed that he and the "Gold Digger" star, 42, are still friendly with one another, but are just "doing our own thing."

"He's up in Wyoming. I'm here in L.A.. We've both got growing families and I no longer have a formal business relationship with him as an artist, so I think it's just part of the natural cycle of life," the star shared.

"But what I've always said is, we never talked about politics before," John added. "It was never a part of our interaction. Our interaction was almost always about creativity and music."

He continued: "He's also in a different place musically. He's doing gospel music. That's what he's focused on right now, designing his clothes, so we're in different places."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dr. Dre Applauds White People For Protesting George Floyd's Death

Dr. Dre sat down with rap star Lil Wayne to discuss politics on the 6th episode of Young Money radio.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Ponting_jack

Meek Mill & Michael Rubin's Reform Alliance Calls For Arrest Of All Officers Involved In George Floyd's Murder

"This grave injustice must be addressed immediately."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ChuckTownAssociate.

Kevin Hart On Looting & Rioting In Response To George Floyd's Murder: For Every Action, There's A Reaction

The A-lister mentions MLK, Malcolm X, and Nat Turner.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

J. Cole Spotted Amongst Protestors in North Carolina

J. Cole walked in solidarity this weekend joining protests in his hometown.

Maria Myraine

Quavo Is Looking To Discover The Next Big Superstar

Quavo is teaming up with Triller to launch a new competition called "Step Up To The Mic."

AllHipHop Staff

Battle Rapper Tsu Surf Rally's For George Floyd In New Jersey

Tsu Surf has a lot on his plate with an upcoming album and battle, but he's not too busy to protest police brutality and the inhumane death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police.

AllHipHop Staff

Post Malone Supports Activists After Shocking Death Of George Floyd

Post Malone is fed up with injustice and police brutality and he's using his massive platform to let his opinion be known.

AllHipHop Staff

LL Cool J Posts #BlackLivesMatter Rap About George Floyd's Murder, Racism, Looting & More

"For four hundred years, you had your knees on our necks."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Andrew Cuomo For President! 50 Cent Endorses NY Governor!

After hearing his recent speech, 50 Cent captivated by NY governor Cuomo's speech.

Maria Myraine

by

Tronell

Jay-Z Releases Statement On The Murder Of George Floyd & Prosecution Of His Killers

The Roc Nation boss is calling on Attorney General Keith Ellison to indict all four cops involved in the case.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)