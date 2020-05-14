John Legend Talks Celebrating Hope & Resilience With “Bigger Love” Music Video

How are you staying connected with loved ones during this social distancing period?

(AllHipHop News) R & B superstar John Legend is scheduled to release his new album, Bigger Love, on June 19 via Columbia Records. A music video for the title track premiered on an episode of The Voice.

For the Mishka Kornai-directed visuals, Legend got his fans from across the globe to submit vids showing how they are staying connected and spreading love during the current COVID-19 pandemic. The MV features personal messages, phone calls, and social media clips.

“This video was made to celebrate our shared love, hope, and resilience,” says Legend. “We're all using technology to stay in touch and finding creative ways to cope and we wanted the video to be a big musical hug for people around the world who are finding ways to stay connected to family, help their neighbors, and make time for a needed dance break despite the crazy circumstances we find ourselves in.”

Bigger Love will be John Legend's seventh studio album. His discography also includes the Grammy-winning, platinum-certified Get Lifted. There is also speculation that the EGOT winner's musical catalog could be displayed as part of a possible Verzuz battle with Alicia Keys.