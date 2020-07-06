AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

John Legend Talks Historic Juneteenth Verzuz Battle With Alicia Keys

AllHipHop Staff

John Legend talks about his battle with Alicia Keys after the two amazing singer/pianists went head-to-head on Juneteenth.

(AllHipHop News) John Legend is honored to have made history by appearing on online music battle show Verzuz with Alicia Keys for Juneteenth.

The singer took part in the singing showdown on the U.S. cultural holiday, which celebrates the emancipation of African-American slaves, as part of the popular Instagram Live show launched by Alicia's husband Swizz Beatz and Timbaland in March to bring hip hop and R&B artists from the past and present together.

Detailing his experience with the show during an Apple Music interview, the "Glory" singer gushed: "What I love about them (Verzuz episodes) is they've really been teaching people about the history of our culture and the music, knowing particularly because so many producers and writers have been a part of it, not just front artists, lead artists, but people who have been behind the scenes, making tracks for people for years. It's good to see their whole body of work all in one setting, and give them the credit and the flowers that they're due, for the great work that they've done."

John is inspired to see music producers new and old, like the legendary Babyface, be featured in Verzuz competitions.

"When you see someone like Babyface, who was behind so many great, great songs, not just the ones that he fronted, but the ones he wrote for Whitney (Houston) or Toni (Braxton), or so many other artists, Boyz II Men, seeing him get his due respect and honor because of the great work he's done, it's just been great for the culture," he said. "And it's been entertaining. Even when things go wrong, it's been entertaining. It's just that good."

Previous Verzuz sessions have featured artists like 112 and Jagged Edge, Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, Nelly and Ludacris, and Fabolous and Jadakiss.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trae Tha Truth Recruits T.I., Styles P, Conway, Bun B & More For “Time For Change” Charity Song

Listen to the posse cut that the Texan calls a "Black Lives Really Matter anthem."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Watch J. Cole Freestyle In Dreamville's 'Revenge Of The Dreamers 3' Anniversary Video

The label is celebrating the release of its Grammy-nominated album.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Graymalkin

50 Cent Talks Giving Pop Smoke Advice On Writing About Death

Steven Victor declared "justice will definitely be served" in the murder case.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed

Kanye West Challenging President Trump For White House In 2020

Kanye West is going to put his billions to work as he makes a run for the White House.

Mike Winslow

by

JDD

Jada Pinkett Smith's Mother Posts A Message Following August Alsina Scandal

Adrienne Banfield-Norris shares her thoughts on the situation.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

DerekAgain

Ice Cube Gives Federal Plan For Black America

Ice Cube just introduced his comprehensive plan for Black America to follow as a guide to liberation.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Southcidal3

Pharrell Premiering Gospel Series On Netflix

Pharrell Williams returned to his hometown in Virginia, to find some of the best gospel singers for a new Netflix TV series.

AllHipHop Staff

Fans Push Back On 2 Chainz Endorsing Kanye West For President

One famous billionaire seems ready to support Ye's apparent bid to be the POTUS.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Celebrities Clown Kanye Over Presidential Bid

As expected, Kanye West is drawing intense criticism after he announced he would run for president in 2020.

AllHipHop Staff