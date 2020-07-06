John Legend Talks Historic Juneteenth Verzuz Battle With Alicia Keys

John Legend talks about his battle with Alicia Keys after the two amazing singer/pianists went head-to-head on Juneteenth.

(AllHipHop News) John Legend is honored to have made history by appearing on online music battle show Verzuz with Alicia Keys for Juneteenth.

The singer took part in the singing showdown on the U.S. cultural holiday, which celebrates the emancipation of African-American slaves, as part of the popular Instagram Live show launched by Alicia's husband Swizz Beatz and Timbaland in March to bring hip hop and R & B artists from the past and present together.

Detailing his experience with the show during an Apple Music interview, the "Glory" singer gushed: "What I love about them (Verzuz episodes) is they've really been teaching people about the history of our culture and the music, knowing particularly because so many producers and writers have been a part of it, not just front artists, lead artists, but people who have been behind the scenes, making tracks for people for years. It's good to see their whole body of work all in one setting, and give them the credit and the flowers that they're due, for the great work that they've done."

John is inspired to see music producers new and old, like the legendary Babyface, be featured in Verzuz competitions.

"When you see someone like Babyface, who was behind so many great, great songs, not just the ones that he fronted, but the ones he wrote for Whitney (Houston) or Toni (Braxton), or so many other artists, Boyz II Men, seeing him get his due respect and honor because of the great work he's done, it's just been great for the culture," he said. "And it's been entertaining. Even when things go wrong, it's been entertaining. It's just that good."

Previous Verzuz sessions have featured artists like 112 and Jagged Edge, Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, Nelly and Ludacris, and Fabolous and Jadakiss.