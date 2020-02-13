AllHipHop
Login

John Legend Teams With Facebook For Animated Love Letter Series

AllHipHop Staff
by
-edited

John Legend and Facebook are working together to release a special animated series on Valentine's Day.

(AllHipHop News) John Legend has teamed up with Facebook for a new animated series celebrating Valentine's Day.

"Dear John: Legendary Love Letters" premiered on the singer's page on Sunday, with new episodes dropping daily until Friday.

The show sees the "All of Me" hitmaker celebrate Valentine’s Day with real stories, sent in from fans around the globe via Facebook.

Each episode features love letters, true tales of romance, friendship and compassion, blind dates and long-distance relationships, selected by the star.

“Love is universal, love is ever evolving, but it’s also a constant. It’s the thread that weaves through the world and connects us all," he said of the project. "To celebrate this Valentine’s day, we reached out asked for stories of love and family and friendship, and we got letters from all around the globe. Telling tales full of heart, and hope and inspiration and hilarity, and we wanted to spread all that love to you."

He added: "Thank you for your stories, thank you for sharing with us, I’m going to read a few to the world.”

John, who was last year voted People's Sexiest Man Alive, is married to model Chrissy Teigen. The couple shares two kids.

Comments
NY Knicks Hire Hip-Hop Brand Builder Steve Stoute To Bring Some Shine Back To Franchise
Kershaw St. Jawnson
Kershaw St. Jawnson
2
Last Reply· by
hiphopza
hiphopzaThis news is really interesting https://hiphopza.com/kabza-de-small-dj-maphorisa-emcimbini-ft-samthing-soweto/
Tekashi 6ix9ine's Barclays Shooter Gets Over 7 Years In Prison
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15Eeeew... https://bit.ly/2HkdHWI
Lil Wayne Crushes Elvis Presley's Chart Record
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
hiphopza
hiphopzaWeezy Fucking Baby!!! https://hiphopza.com/prince-kaybee-uwrongo-ft-black-motion-shimza-ami-faku/
Nicki Minaj On Not Collaborating With Kendrick Lamar Yet: He Don't Wanna Get Washed
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
6
Last Reply· by
DhafoElectronica5800
DhafoElectronica5800She delusional.....
EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly Gets Another Shot At Bail
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
4
Last Reply· by
hiphopza
hiphopzaGood for him https://hiphopza.com/madumane-valentines-ft-king-monada-shasha-kabza-de-small/
EXCLUSIVE: Damon Dash Wins Victory In Nasty Battle With Lawyer Over Movie
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15Congratulations to him.. https://bit.ly/2OMVkh8
Polo G To Headline Audiomack's “Hometown Heroes” Chicago Charity Show
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Migos Announce "GNF" Single Featuring Young Thug & Travis Scott
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Denzel Curry To Battle Rico Nasty At Red Bull Zeltron World Wide San Francisco
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Jussie Smollett Indicted On Six New Charges Over Phony Hate Crime
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
2
Last Reply· by
RichBX
RichBXJuicy about be broke as a motherf*cker