John Legend, Toni Braxton, Teyana Taylor Ari Lennox & More Curate Playlists For Apple Music's "Soul September"

Some of the biggest names in the genre select their all-time favorite R&B tunes.

(AllHipHop News) Rhythm & Blues is having a cultural moment. The recent record-breaking Verzuz Presents: Brandy v Monica live event spotlighted the two of R & B's most appreciated voices of the last 25 years.

Verzuz streamed on Instagram Live and Apple Music. The latter platform is continuing its celebration of the genre with the launch of its "Soul September" campaign, a month-long presentation featuring 14 exclusive playlists curated by recording artists.

John Legend, Toni Braxton, Tamia, Anthony Hamilton, Ari Lennox, Teyana Taylor, Snoh Aalegra, and more acts selected their favorite Soul and R & B songs. The "Soul September" collection will also include new releases as well as classic albums, music videos, and Artist Essentials playlists.

"This is a list of some of the R & B and Soul songs that I love. Many of them are from decades ago. They were the songs that made me fall in love with the beautiful tradition of black music that I try to help carry on today. Some are from my favorite R & B artists of today. They're all beautiful and special to me - songs of love and joy, longing and uplift," says John Legend.

“This playlist of soulful legends really changed my life and I love them so much. They really inspired my sound. Also shoutout to the new soulful artists on this list as well, the future is bright for soul music which is very exciting!” states Ari Lennox.

Teyana Taylor offers, "These songs are my go-to when I need to get a vibe going - feel good music. Check out my list, songs 1-25 is a complete ride. I go back to memories of hearing songs like ‘I Can Love You’ by Mary J. Blige featuring Lil’ Kim, and ‘Not Tonight’ by Lil’ Kim featuring Da Brat, Left Eye, Missy Misdemeanor Elliott, and Angie Martinez."

She continues, "I immediately get visions of my mom cleaning up the house, dancing and prancing around while singing with the broom, simultaneously picking out our outfits to go to the family gatherings, birthday parties. Awww man great memories, and good times!"

Toni Braxton conveys, "This is like my ‘Throwback Thursday’ playlist that I listen to most days! I love old school jams, it reminds me of when I was cool, young, and hot but didn’t even know I was cool, young, and hot! No matter what, when you look back you will always remember those hot fun summer moments. Some of the newer songs have that same flavor. I wanted to highlight younger artists who are bringing that same heat."